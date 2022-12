October 28, 1951 – November 22, 2022

Howard Orvil Stromberg passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2022, at his home.

The service for Howard will be on Wednesday, November 30, at 4 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd., St. Cloud.

A special thank you to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Dept deputies for their kind words and gentle support.