Howard “Gary” White, 75, St. Cloud

October 8, 1945 – January 23, 2021

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Howard ‘Gary’ White will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 26 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. Gary passed away on Saturday, January 23 at his home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral homes.

Howard “Gary” was born on October 8, 1945 in Dickinson, ND, the son of Howard and Mary (Huber) White. He attended Bowman High School, enlisted as a member of the United States Navy, and was eventually honorably discharged from the United States Army. He went on to further his education at Dickinson State University. On April 20, 1990, he was united in marriage to Laurie Yourk in Dickinson and they had six children between them.

Howard will always be remembered by his wife of 30 years, Laurie; children, Mark, Brian (Rebecca), Karrie, Joey (Amber), Donia (Adam) Rattei, Tasha (Stephen) Sanders; nine grandchildren; siblings, Janet (Allen Scholbrock) Steiner, Paul (Sandy) White, Patricia Horner, Marilyn (Greg) Miller, Carol (Larry) Culp; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary as well as his brother-in-law, Perry Horner.