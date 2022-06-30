How to Stay Safe on Minnesota Lakes Over the 4th

The fourth of July weekend brings many people out to Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the Minnesota DNR and law enforcement are increasing their efforts to curtail boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol this weekend.

Glen's suggestions to stay safe over the weekend on Minnesota lakes include having all your safety stuff in your boat like a fire extinguisher, your life vests, and throwable cushions. He says this is one of those weekends where everyone on the lake needs to be diligent and aware of their surroundings. Glen says when it comes to respecting others on the lake make sure to use common sense whether you are water skiing, boating, swimming, or fishing...give them space.

Schmitt says the plan to succeed fishing this weekend is similar the past couple of weeks. He says water temperatures in Central Minnesota are in the low to mid 70s with water temperatures in northern Minnesota in the upper 60s to low 70s. Schmitt says last week he caught most of his walleyes with a jig and a leech and saw others catch fish using a slip bobber. He says weed lines continue to be a great location to catch fish and he recommends fishing early in the day and in the evening.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.