How to Explore Minnesota’s Halloween Attractions

Halloween is fast approaching and Minnesota has no shortage of locations where people can observe the holiday. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me to highlights some great options in the state.

How to Celebrate Halloween in Minnesota

Minnesota’s spookiest season is back. Whether you’re looking for frightful fun or not-so-scary tricks and treats, keep reading to discover how Minnesotans are celebrating Halloween this year.

Haunted Ships, Houses, Hayrides & More

ValleyScare is back at Valleyfair and promises more frightful fun at the largest Halloween event in the Twin Cities. Open on select Fridays and Saturdays from September 21 - October 26, this terrifying event is a ticketed event with mazes, scare zones, live shows, and specialty food and drink.

Onionhead's Revenge at Mall of America has 45,000 square feet of terror. The haunted house attraction is based on the southern Louisiana legend of Onionhead. It boasts elaborate spaces with theatrical lighting, special effects, and more than 50 scare-actors that bring to life various characters and creatures that will provide a terrifying experience for all.

If venturing into a creepy forest at night is your idea of a good time, check out the Dead End Hayride in Wyoming, where you’ll be carted into haunted woodlands on a wagon and prompted to find your way back by foot — with terrifying twists and turns around every dark corner. Check out the longest-running haunted hayride in Minnesota at The Haunting Experience in Cottage Grove. Molitor’s Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids lets you be the intruder at their haunted walk through, where guests encounter multiple haunted houses and meetings with the undead.

Find thrills in Duluth at the William A. Irvin Haunted Ship Tours. This self-guided tour in the historic ore ship will take you through dark, eerie hallways, where you encounter mysterious sightings and spooks at every turn. Venture to Shakopee for an evening of dinner and ghost stories at Phantom’s Feast.

For the Little Witches & Ghouls

Halloween is one of the best holidays for kids, and Minnesota has a number of safer ways for the little ones to experience all of its magic.

The ever-popular Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee is back with popular attractions like the corn maze, petting zoo, pig races and more. Stoneybrook Farms in St. Cloud boasts the World's Largest Corn Maze, with easy and hard options spread out between 110 acres and 32 miles of divergent pathways, as well as a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch.

Anoka is known as the “Halloween Capital of the World,” and always provides a spooktacular time. Throughout October, Anoka will host a variety of Halloween festivities like outdoor movie nights, a scavenger hunt and the Light Up the Night parade.

Parents will also be allowed to carry alcoholic drinks throughout a new social district meant to encourage tourism downtown, and there's even a Ghosts of Anoka walking tour for anyone who likes a little bit of history alongside their horror.

Boo at the Zoo is back at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth for little ones to celebrate Halloween with some real party animals. Festivities include trick or treating, a mini pumpkin hunt and magic show.

Over at Mall of America, Nickelodeon BOO-Niverse will run from the middle of September through Halloween and feature some of your favorite Nickelodeon characters in their Halloween costumes! The event also features fun activities like DIY slime, weekend dance parties and more!

Crayola Experience has turned into Screamin’ Green Hauntoween for the Halloween season! Experience spooktacular family fun, witchtacular crafts, and monsterific attractions as you participate in a scavenger hunt.

Get spooky at SEA LIFE with underwater pumpkin carving by costumed divers! In the 300-foot-long Ocean Tunnel, divers will carve pumpkins alongside fishy friends on select dates.

Spooky Celebrations After Dark

The popular Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo. Stroll through thousands of carved and illuminated pumpkins. The walk is bound to put you in the festive spirit. Navigate through A&G Produce’s Moonlight Maze After Dark on select dates in October in St. Joseph.

Spooky Dining

The creepy dolls are back in Rochester at the Olmsted County History Center with a special "Circus After Dark" event on October 19 featuring a dinner, cash bar, costume contest, DJ and live painting.

Travail and the horrifically talented Haunted Basement team have linked up for another rendition of Haunted Basement Bar. This time, they’re throwing a dinner party with some unexpected hosts. Expect a gruesome multi-course tasting menu with tasty cocktails to match, complete with mayhem, scares, and delights to keep you entertained.

More Seasonal Celebrations

If you want less scares and more celebrations, check out Mankato's Old Town Day of the Dead community cultural festival with local vendors, food, live entertainment and more. For more fall fun, visit a pumpkin patch, discover a corn maze and find other seasonal festivals and events.