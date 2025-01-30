How St. Cloud Is Celebrating Catholic School Week

St. Cloud's Catholic Community Schools are spending the week celebrating Catholic School week in a variety of ways. I was joined on WJON by All Saints Academy students Mary Ilboudo and Jackson Rengel and Principal Karl Terhaar along with Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton School students Verlette Coronilla and Grace Olweny and Principal Kelly Vangsness.

Get our free mobile app

Ashli Gerdes, WJON News Ashli Gerdes, WJON News loading...

Vangsness says activities have been taking place all week for students and families with a get-together with all 7 schools for a mass at Cathedral Thursday. Terhaar says the students went bowling Monday, Tuesday was tourist Tuesday and Wednesday was Wacky Wednesday. He says it's a great week to break up the winter.

(Photo: WJON) (Photo: WJON) loading...

Verlette says she really enjoyed track and field and wacky hair day. Grace enjoys the school's Stem and book clubs. In Stem club Grace liked building a Ferris wheel out of popsicle sticks. Jackson enjoys All Saints Academy and says he has a lot of friends there and the teachers make it fun. He says there are different opportunities to learn different stuff. Mary really enjoys the Robotics program at All Saints Academy and teachers make learning really fun.

The 7 Catholic Community Schools in the St. Cloud area are offering open houses all week in every school. For more information go to ccsprek12.org.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mary, Jackson, Karl, Verette, Grace and Kelly, it is available below.