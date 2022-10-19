How Much Could A Middle-Aged Minnesota Woman Sell Her Kidney For?

HOW MUCH COULD I SELL MY KIDNEY FOR?

Have you ever thought about ways to make extra income? Some people will only work ONE job and value their time. No matter what. Maybe they decide to downsize...or maybe they are lucky enough to make the kind of money that ONE job is enough.

People like me, however; have to hustle. I don't live a lavish lifestyle by any means, but there are things that I have to have just to do my JOB. I need a car. I need a computer. I need the Internet. I need a smartphone. All of those things are required for my job, so no matter what I make, I have to make enough to pay for job expenses as well as still find a way to pay for everything else.

ODD JOBS? OR SELL A KIDNEY?

I'm a musician, so it helps that I'm able to play music on the side for a few extra bucks. Some people are crafty or have a food truck because they can cook amazing delicious creations. But what if you don't really have any of those talents? Or what if...by chance...you're getting tired of working side gigs all the time?

This thought entered my brain. I'm not saying I would really consider it, but; I wonder how much a middle-aged fairly healthy woman's kidney would go for on the black market? I was curious enough to look and see if OTHER people have considered selling their kidneys to get out of debt, and apparently, they HAVE thought about it, and they HAVE done it...regrettably in most cases.

First of all...It IS NOT legal in the United States to sell your organs; SO DON'T DO IT!!!!! However, there are some websites out there, that say if you DID sell it on the black market, it may sell for around $160,000! That sounds incredible, right?! Here's the kicker. That money is NOT going to YOU, and here's why.

HOW MUCH MONEY WILL YOU GET FOR YOUR KIDNEY?

If you actually considered selling your kidney because someone told you it would sell for $160,000, you need to know where that money would be going. According to an article I found online, most people who sell their kidneys on the black market get somewhere between $1,000 to $10,000 for their kidneys. Most of that money will be going to the person who sets up the transaction, the surgeries, and the pay-offs to keep it quiet.

Yeah...This is BAD...Don't give up your kidney. Besides being ethically wrong, you're probably giving up your health as well. Black market surgery? Would you trust someone on the black market to cut you open?

THINGS YOU CAN DONATE

On the brighter side, if you are really wondering if there are things you can do to earn extra money involving legal body parts, look at this list, and maybe it can help you raise your bottom line; the legal way.

PLASMA

You can donate plasma here in St. Cloud at BioLife Plasma Services, and earn $975 as a new donor. Click HERE for details.

HAIR

Do you have long beautiful untreated hair? Your locks could be worth some money. Of course, you'll need to take the time to grow your hair, and you can't sell it every day or anything but you Can legally sell your hair. If you are interested you can find out more by clicking HERE.

EGG & SPERM DONORS

There are plenty of people out there that want to have children, and can't for some reason or another. If you don't have a problem donating eggs if you are a woman, you can earn somewhere around $8000! If you are a man, you can earn around $1500 a month once you are a qualified donor, and you'll have to make a donation at least once a week. Click HERE to learn more.

BECOME A SURROGATE MOTHER

Now we are getting really serious right? Would you be able to carry a child for another couple? If you are willing to do it, you could earn around $50,000. Click HERE to learn more.

BREAST MILK

Yep. You can be a human cow. Many Moms are wanting that healthy breastmilk for their babies, and if you can produce it, you can earn some money. Click HERE to learn how you can help other mothers out there feed their babies the milk they really need to thrive.

YOUR SKIN

Tattoos. Yep. Companies are always looking for new, unique ways to promote their products, and certainly, if you are some kind of celebrity, you could earn big bucks getting a permanent tattoo. Seriously, an average person like me could earn a few thousand dollars. Those sports folks can earn $100,000 or more! (But....why would they need to?! Just sayin...)

MEDICAL RESEARCH

If you are willing to put your body through some testing, you can make money too. I don't know how this will affect you in the long term, but there are plenty of opportunities for people to earn some extra money in the name of research to help scientists find answers to lots of different medical questions. If you'd like to learn more, you can click HERE.

