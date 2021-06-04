How Common are 90 Degree Days in St. Cloud?

ST. CLOUD --After an official high of 89 degrees Thursday in St. Cloud we are heading for a stretch of 90-degree days.

How common is it for St. Cloud to have heat into the 90s? We average just over 11 days in the 90s each summer. Last year came close with 10 days in the 90s.

The most we've had on record are 36 in 1936, 34 in 1900, 33 in 1988, and 31 in 1931.

By the way, the record high for this date is 95 and we're expected to be around 96 today, so we could set a new record this afternoon.

Hot conditions are expected as we head into the weekend, with temperatures in the 90s. Humidity will not be oppressive as dew points remain closer to what we typically see for this time of year.

Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Friday, with a fire weather watch for portions of western Minnesota and red flag conditions in northwestern Minnesota.