PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man has announced his bid for the Minnesota House.

Ben Bugbee has announced his intention to seek the office of State Representative for House District 13A as a Republican. That's the seat currently held by Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring.

In a news release, Bugbee says he's a fourth-generation partner in his family's year-round resort business, Bugbee Hive Resort on Lake Koronis. He is also the owner and operator of Water Ready Rentals, a developer with Ben Bugbee Properties LLC, and the property manager for a senior apartment complex in Rockville. Bugbee currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University, serves as Chairman of the Minnesota Association of Private College Students, and is a member of Hospitality Minnesota.

He says his priorities include, 'pushing back against the overwhelming influence of far-left ideology that condemns honest work and traditional values."

Bugbee is the second Republican to announce their run for the open House District 13A seat.

