Hotline Created to Answer “Stay at Home” Questions

UNDATED -- Minnesota's State Emergency Operations Center has set up a hotline for you to call with questions surrounding Governor Tim Walz' Stay at Home order.

The hotline number is (800) 657-3504 and will be available to answer questions from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Emergency personnel are urging you to use the hotline and not call 911 with questions or to see if you are exempt from the Stay at Home directive.

