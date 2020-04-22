Governor Walz Gives Direction on Resorts and Campgrounds

UNDATED -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has provided some direction for resorts, RV resorts, and campgrounds in light of his Stay at Home Order.

Explore Minnesota says hotel portions of resorts and rented cabins can open as planned and can accept guests. They do not have to be members of a critical sector to stay at a resort.

RV resorts can be used by people who rely on their site as a primary residence, or for those who are seasonal renters and maintain their personal property at their site. Campsites can also be used for temporary shelter required for work or social distancing. Campsites that are reserved for temporary use or for recreational use on a rotating basis are not allowed.

Private and public campgrounds remain closed to recreational camping. This does not apply to those who use a campsite as a primary residence or seasonal renters.

In all cases, communal amenities like retail food stores, laundry facilities, fish cleaning stations, and docks can't open for use unless enhanced cleaning and social distancing can be accomplished.