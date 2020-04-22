Library System Introduces Service Hotline

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library system is now offering services over the phone through their new hotline.

Starting Wednesday you can use the hotline to talk to library staff members about a variety of library and community topics including borrowing, library accounts, book and movie recommendations, filling out the census, and filing for unemployment.

The line, 1-833-GET-GRRL (1-833-438-4775) is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

GRRL has 32 branches in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County.