DNR Asking Anglers to Fish “Close to Home”

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says now is not the time to be planning an overnight stay for the fishing opener.

Commissioner Sarah Strommen says they are asking Minnesota anglers to fish close to home this time...

In the governor's order, and I think the governor has been consistent in that, the executive order doesn't expressly prohibit traveling to and from a cabin. But, consistent with the stay at home order and consistent with the outdoor recreation guidelines, folks are strongly urged to stay at their primary residences to the extent they can.

While the governor's order regulating camping and resorts allow for hotel-type stays and individual cabins, Strommen says they are advising anglers to adhere to the fish close to home guidelines.

Further guidelines call for you to bring all your supplies with you and only go as far as a tank of gas can take you.

DNR Fisheries Director Brad Parsons suggests using their lake finder tool to search for alternate places to fish and landings which may be less busy to help with social distancing guidelines.