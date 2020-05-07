Bait Shop Owner Preparing for Busy Fishing Opener

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud bait shop is one of many that are gearing up for Minnesota's fishing opener this weekend. Aaron Kreller owns Stop Light Bait at 45 8th Avenue Southeast.

Kreller says there is extra excitement for the opener this year as many anglers have been unable to get out of the house.

The store has been selling more fishing licenses so far this year. He says part of that is the excitement of doing something other than staying at home, but also because they've been asking patrons to get a jump start on buying their license to avoid delays Friday and Saturday.

Stop Light Bait will have extended hours this weekend. Kreller says they'll open at 7:00 a.m. Friday and remain open until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

He says the live bait supplies are in good shape this year.