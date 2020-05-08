Fishing Guides, Launches to Take Financial Hit During Opener

ISLE -- Minnesota's fishing opener is big money for resorts, but the governor's executive orders requiring social distancing is taking a big bite out of their revenue this year.

Hunter Winfield's Resort is on Mille Lacs Lake in Isle. Manager and fishing guide Dave Estrem says they can't do any guiding or fish launch parties right now. He says that translates into thousands of dollars lost.

Despite, the calls by the Department of Natural Resources to fish close to home, Estrem says the governor's rules on camping explicitly allow them to rent their cabins.

Hunter Winfield's Resort will have gas, bait and docks available for visitors through social distancing and sanitizing practices.

Estrem says they're hoping that on May 18th when the governor's stay at home order is set to expire, that they'll be able to offer launches and guided fishing.