Hospitalizations Up As New COVID-19 Cases Drop Statewide

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 937 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. That's a decrease of 381 from the previous day.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 40 new cases, Sherburne County had 11 and Benton County had 4.

MDH says there was also 4 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19. The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 255, with 128 in the ICU, both up from the day before.

Minnesota has reported over 90,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since January.