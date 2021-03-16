Hospitalizations Remain Low As State Reports 716 New COVID Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 716 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday.

Locally, Sherburne County accounted for 13 new cases, Stearns County added 11 and Benton County had 7. Since the start of the pandemic there has been over 498,900 people who have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

MDH says there were also two more people who died from complications related to the coronavirus. Those deaths were not in the tri-county area. The state death total is now over 6,700.

State health officials says hospitalizations remain low with 4 people admitted, including one person in the ICU.

Minnesota has completed over 7.7-million COVID-19 tests.