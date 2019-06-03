Hospital to Hold Veteran Recognition Event

ST. CLOUD -- An annual veteran event is recognizing a big anniversary in history this year.

The St. Cloud Hospital is hosting a Veteran’s Recognition Program on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Hoppe Auditorium.

The event honors all veterans and this year it celebrates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the start of the Battle of Normandy.

An address on "Revisiting Normandy" will be given by Mike Bellos .

The hour-long program is free and open to the public.