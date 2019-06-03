Hospital to Hold Veteran Recognition Event

Thinkstock

ST. CLOUD -- An annual veteran event is recognizing a big anniversary in history this year.

The St. Cloud Hospital is hosting a Veteran’s Recognition Program on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Hoppe Auditorium.

The event honors all veterans and this year it celebrates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the start of the Battle of Normandy.

An address on "Revisiting Normandy" will be given by Mike Bellos.

The hour-long program is free and open to the public.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: d-day, normandy, St. Cloud Hospital, veterans
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top