Hoodie and Hat Policy Could Still Change in St. Cloud Schools

Students in the St. Cloud Area School District will not be allowed to wear hats, hoods, and other head coverings in class for the time being. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON this week. He says this issue will be brought before the school board in the coming weeks to revisit the policy. The board voted to continue with the current policy January 19th after students requested the change.

Jett says students at their schools will be discussing a changing of this policy with their school Principals. He says from there a recommendation will come from the combination of students and administration will come forward to the board. Jett says this school board listens to community and they are in this role because they support students and are for students. He says the board is also taking input from community members on this policy.

Jett says it's likely the board wouldn't vote on a policy change until this summer but it is possible that during the 3rd trimester that the policy could change on a trial basis so the board could make a more informed choice this summer based on the data compiled during that trimester.

Listen to my conversation with Superintendent Willie Jett below.