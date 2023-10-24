St. Cloud Homeless Encampment Shut Down

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A homeless encampment next to the Lincoln Center in southeast St. Cloud has been closed just over a week before its deadline.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says during a task force meeting on Thursday the city learned there is now enough space in other homeless shelters because the Place of Hope got one of its buildings back that was scheduled to be sold.

City leaders talked to the Lincoln Center on Friday and let them know the encampment of about 20 homeless people had until Monday night to be taken down. However, as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday a few tents remained in the parking lot.

The original Conditional Use Permit allowed for the temporary outside facility until November 1st.

Kleis says the people who were staying there don't have to move over to the Place of Hope shelter, but because there is space available at a shelter they can no longer camp on public land.

Kleis says the Lincoln Center is scheduled to have an inspection on its indoor facility on November 1st and if they meet the code requirements they could start allowing clients inside in early November.

The encampment was moved to the Lincoln Center in August based on a temporary agreement between the city and the shelter after the original encampment popped up along East St. Germain Street next to Veterans bridge.

Meanwhile, a regional task force on homelessness is being put together which Kleis says will be led by area service providers. All of the area cities and the three counties have been invited to participate as well.

