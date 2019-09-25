Homecoming Kicks-Off at SCSU [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The homecoming celebration at St. Cloud State University is now underway. The festivities kicked off Wednesday night with a homecoming bonfire and pep rally in the Q parking lot on campus.

This is the second consecutive year the event has been held but it was previously a long-standing tradition. The rally featured a short presentation by the student body president, the Husky sports band, the football team, and the cheer squad. That was followed up by a bonfire, hot chocolate, and apple cider.

Other upcoming events this week include a 5K, public tours of Eastman Hall, fan fest, a dedication of Husky Plaza, and the football game against Northern State University that will be followed by fireworks.

This year’s homecoming is the culmination of a year-long sesquicentennial celebration.