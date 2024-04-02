Holly L. Justin, 53, St. Stephen

May 21, 1970 - April 2, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Holly L. Justin, age 53, of St. Stephen. Holly passed away at her home with family by her side on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend Russell Scepaniak will officiate. Burial of the Urn will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday both at the St. Stephen Parish Hall. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the parish hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Holly was born on May 21, 1970, in St. Cloud to William and Karen (Knettle) Petternell. She married Dan Justin on September 25, 1993 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Holly worked as a nurse for both for the Sartell School District and most recently for the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center.

Holly’s life was characterized by her passion for helping others as a nurse and her love for animals. Her compassion and dedication shone through in her work, touching the lives of countless patients. Outside of her nursing career, Holly found joy in competing in horse shows. Her skill and love for horses were evident to all who knew her. Holly’s greatest pride and joy, however, were her family. Her love and support were unwavering, and she took immense pride in watching her children grow and pursue their passions.

Holly was a dedicated nurse, loving wife, and proud mother. Her presence brought warmth and joy to those around her, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Holly is survived by her husband, Dan of St. Stephen; children, Cailin and Alan; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.