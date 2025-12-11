ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Holly Ball was held this past weekend.

CentraCare Foundation says the event raised over $920,000 on Saturday, December 6th, at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

The theme for the 51st annual Holly Ball was "Bridges of Life," with the money raised supporting CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center, and Child Advocacy Center. Holly Ball was led this year by Chair Larry Logeman and Vice Chair Dan Barth. More than 1,200 people attended the fundraiser, which also included new records for money raised through both the silent and live auctions.

Next year's 52nd annual Holly Ball will be held on Saturday, December 5th.