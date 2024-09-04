Slowly but surely, the Holiday Stationstores across the St. Cloud area -- the whole state, really -- are gradually being rebranded as "Circle K" stores.

If you've been in a Holiday in the past year, you've seen a handful of Circle K products hit the shelves. Then chips and snacks. Then the the take-out coffee cups and employee uniforms.

Now the company's texts and website are co-branded with both the Holiday and Circle K logos.

Eventually, Holiday will go away as the stores are completely rebranded as Circle K.

It's already started in Rochester and Owatonna. And someday in the not-too-distant future, St. Cloud area stores will be Circle Ks.

An area store leader guesses it could be a couple years before our area sees the Holiday signs come down and the Circle K gas canopies and store signage go up.

The company that owns Circle K -- Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard -- is converting the more than 500 Holiday stores it bought back in 2017 from Minnesota-based Holiday Companies.

But that's a big job.

And Minnesota Public Radio reports the conversion goes market-by-market.

For example, Sioux Falls, South Dakota had its Holiday stations convert in 2022. Rochester, Minnesota stores were converted this year.

What will that mean for Holiday customers?

Other than a change of signage on the store, gas pumps and in the store, probably not much. A lot of store signage is generic now and doesn't carry either brand's logos, some products are already marked Circle K, and the place already feels co-branded. And your favorite Holiday employees will remain in place in the newly branded Circle Ks.

So for now, we'll wait in the St. Cloud area for our full conversion.

When it starts, we'll know it.