We first got to meet Guy Fieri (which he pronounces fee-ED-ee) as a contestant on Food Network's "Next Food Network Star" nearly 20 years ago.

The peroxide blonde, spiky haired force-of-nature chef won the competition. The prize? He got his own Food Network show -- "Guy's Big Bite."

But that was just the start.

BUILDING THE FLAVORTOWN GASTRO-EMPIRE

Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Food Network is legendary for turning mom-and-pop eateries around the country into culinary meccas for a hungry American public.

In fact, the production company for the show was originally FROM Minnesota. The show has featured dozens of eateries from the Twin Cities and Duluth.

Fieri's hosted other cooking, eating and food contest shows becoming perhaps the brightest shining of all of Food Network's stars.

But off-camera, Fieri's also built a food and restaurant empire.

He has ownership or licensing deals for 90 restaurants worldwide with brands like "Guy Fieri's American Kitchen & Bar," "Chicken Guy!" and "Guy's Burger Joint" on cruise ships and casinos.

He also operates ghost kitchens under the "Flavortown Kitchen" brand. In fact, those ghost kitchens are serving up Guy's cookin' for delivery from four Twin Cities locations: Burnsville, St. Paul, Eden Prairie and Maple Grove.

He even has a line of frozen meals and bowls as well as other products, available exclusively at Walmart.

So it's maybe not surprising that Flavortown is branching out even further, these days.

Like branching out to a convenience store close to you.

Get our free mobile app

FLAVORTOWN IS NOW AS CLOSE AS YOUR HOLIDAY STATIONSTORE/CIRCLE K LOCATION

Minnesota-based Holiday Stationstores was bought by the parent company of Circle K, Almentation Couche-Tard back in 2017.

Since then, the company has steadily been converting that Holiday brand to Circle K.

Over the long holiday weekend, this cryptic post went up on the Holiday Facebook feed:



Well, we now know the secret is the roll-out of Guy Fieri's Flavortown signature grab-and-go foods AT HOLIDAY/CIRCLE K.

Signage was going up in Minnesota Holidays today for the launch of several new hot foods straight from Flavortown.

They include:

Denver Omelet on a Cheddar Bun Sandwich (breakfast sandwich)

(breakfast sandwich) Mac N' Cheese Burger with Jalapeno American Cheese

Cheeseburger Burrito (And it looks like french fries are in the burrito, too...)

(And it looks like french fries are in the burrito, too...) Chicken Royale with Swiss & Jalapeno (Crispy breaded chicken sandwich with ham, cheese & jalapenos on a Hawaiian bun.)

(Crispy breaded chicken sandwich with ham, cheese & jalapenos on a Hawaiian bun.) Chicken Fajita Sausage (Fajita inspired smoked chicken sausage with cheese.)

Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud loading...

Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud loading...

Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud loading...

Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud loading...

The roll-out of the Flavortown brand across the Holiday/Circle K chain is a big deal for these stores. So you'll likely notice big displays and lots of attention this week as stores add the new signature items and showcase them.

No word yet if Guy's garlic aioli Donkey Sauce will be available in-store, too.