Central Minnesota Classes to Help You Build Holiday Gingerbread Houses

I don't know about you, but I'm a big fan of Food Network. In fact, I learned I can cook decent food by watching Emeril, Sara, Alton, Rachael, Paula, Sandra and Mario among a bunch of others. They taught me to feed myself without living in a drive-through.

I also learned what I CAN'T cook -- namely gingerbread houses. I don't have the patience or the know-how. Sure, those little holiday houses with frostings and candies are pretty -- but how in the world do they keep those cookie houses together AND beautiful?

Now, I can't do much about my lack of patience, but there are a couple classes coming up in November that could go a long ways to teaching me how to build an edible house that actually will stand with nothing more than crispy gingerbread and some frosting. Oh, and a little architectural engineering.

You can register now for a class called "Gingerbread Architecture: The Sweet Elements of Design" that'll be held:

Both classes will use gingerbread kits from Cold Spring Bakery.

And following both classes, there will be optional architectural discussion and tour sesssions of both 510 Art Lab and Fisher's Club.

Both classes will run from 11-to-noon. General admission is $15. And organizers say because class size is limited, you'll want to register soon.

You can register at the Stearns History Museum website or by contacting Ann Marie Johnson at 320-253-8424 or by emailing development@stearns-museum.org.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

