Sheriff Looking for Driver, Vehicle in Hit-and-Run Crash

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in injuries.

The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 27th at the intersection of County Road 82 Northwest and West Lake Cowdry Road Northwest northwest of Alexandria.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2002-2006 model Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT. It sustained damage to the rear driver's side, including broken windows and the rear bumper coming loose. It has a roof rack and the rear passenger tire has a different rim than the others, possibly a spare tire. It also appears to have a rear cargo carrier attached to the receiver hitch.

The vehicle traveled south on West Lake Cowdry Road prior to the crash and then continued south on LaGrand Lane after the crash. It's believed the vehicle traveled west on Latoka Beach Road, north on Town Hall Road, west on County Road 82, and then west on County Road 56.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone living along those roads to check their home security surveillance systems, should they have one. They would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or might have seen the vehicle after the crash. They also encourage the owner and/or driver to contact the sheriff's office about this matter.

