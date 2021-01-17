History Museum Holding Valentine’s Themed Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD -- You can support a local museum and try to win a romantic prize just in time for Valentine’s Day with a new fundraiser this month.

The Stearns History Museum is putting on an Unlock Your Love and Make History fundraiser now through the first week of February. To participate you can purchase a key to get three chances to open a prize box at the museum on February 5th and 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Prizes include dinner and drinks, jewelry, a wedding venue rental, and two hours of photography time. Each prize also includes a behind the scenes tour of the museum’s collections and a bouquet of flowers.

If your key does not open a box you will be entered into a drawing for gift cards or prize boxes from area businesses and museum tickets. The cost for each key is $20.

You can buy them online at https://stearns-museum.ecwid.com/ or in person at the museum from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or at Pantown Brewing Company from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29th.

