SCSU Volleyball Moves Up to #3 in the Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For just the second time in school history, the St. Cloud State University women's volleyball team is ranked as high as number three in the nation in Division II.
The Huskies were ranked number five last week before sweeping number 24 Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State last week. SCSU is 16-2 overall and 10-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Huskies extended their best start to conference play (10-0) and match win streak (12) while recording their eighth sweep in their last 10 matches. SCSU has won 12 straight matches including seven wins over nationally ranked teams – No. 4 Southwest Minnesota State (sweep), No. 6 Wayne State, No. 9 Concordia-St. Paul (sweep), No. 15 Minnesota Duluth (sweep), No. 20 Michigan Tech, No. 24 Minnesota Duluth (sweep) and (RV) Minnesota State.
The Huskies host Minnesota Crookston (4-12, 1-7 NSIC) on Tuesday, before traveling to No. 23 Northern State (13-4, 5-4 NSIC) and MSU Moorhead (7-10, 2-7 NSIC) on Friday and Saturday.
St. Cloud State last won the NSIC regular season in 2021. They won the NSIC conference tournament in 2021 and 2022.
