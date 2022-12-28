Hillman Man Taken to Hospital Following Crash Near Buckman

BUCKMAN (WJON News) - A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Tuesday.

The crash happened at 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 93rd Street and 220th Avenue, about five miles west of Buckman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Gary Juetten was heading west on 93rd Street when the vehicle went off the road and hit a field approach.

Juetten was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital for his injuries.