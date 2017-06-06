Hildegard “Hilde” Bieniek, 80, Holdingford

May 3, 1937 - June 4, 2017

The mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Hildegard "Hilde" Bieniek, age 80 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 8 at the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig in Holdingford, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Hilde died at her home on Sunday. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Wednesday and again after 10:00 AM Thursday at the church. St. Hedwig parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Hilde was born May 3, 1937 in Harding. Her parents moved to Grand Forks when she was young. Hilde lived for a short time in Minneapolis and moved to Holdingford when she married George Bieniek on September 23, 1959. The two were married at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. Hilde was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig and the St. Hedwig Christian Mothers. She was very active in the church choir.

Hilde is survived by her husband, George in Holdingford; her children, Brenda (Allan) Dobis, Avon and Steve (Shannon Westgard) Bieniek, St. Cloud. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Smude, Grand Forks, ND; brother, Ray Smude, Larimore, ND; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (with one on the way!)