Highway 25 Crash in Buffalo Hurts Rockford Woman

BUFFALO -- A Rockford, Minnesota woman was hurt after a two-car crash in Wright County.

The crash happened on Highway 25 in Buffalo just before 7:30 Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Kemil Casey of Buffalo was traveling north on Highway 25 and turned left in front of a southbound car driven by 55-year-old Deborah Lanars of Rockford.

Lanars was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lanars' passenger, 24-year-old Lucas Lanars, and Casey were not hurt.

