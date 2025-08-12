KIMBALL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Kimball.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Both a Subaru Forester and the Dodge Durango were travelling Northbound on Highway 15 when they collided, resulting in a rear-end crash.

The Durango driver, 49-year-old Ronnie Rose of Kimball, was not hurt.

The driver of the Forester, 86-year-old Barbara Keigan of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the Kimball Fire Department assisted at the scene.