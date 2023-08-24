Highway 10 in St. Cloud to Close for Bridge Removal
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers will want to avoid Highway 10 in St. Cloud next week as it completely closes to traffic.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing the highway at Highway 23 to remove sections of the old bridge.
Highway 10 will close to all traffic starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until Noon on Wednesday.
The two-and-a-half-day closure will be from 15th Avenue SE and 7th Street SE in St. Cloud up to Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids.
Westbound traffic will detour via Highway 23 to Mayhew Lake Road to Golden Spike Road and back to westbound Highway 10. Eastbound traffic will detour along Highway 15 to Division Street then via Lincoln Avenue SE and 15th Avenue SE back to eastbound Highway 10.
Highway 23 will remain open with head-to-head traffic over Highway 10.
Several local accesses remain closed as well, including Division Street East from Highway 23, Wilson Avenue SE from Highway 23, East St. Germain Street west of Highway 10, and Highway 301 from Highway 10.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting "The BRRR is Back for Winter 2024
- Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery Owner Dies
- St. Cloud Mayor Presents 2024 Proposed Budget
- Central Minnesota Businesses Awarded State Grants to Help Expand