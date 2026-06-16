St. Cloud Man Injured In Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 10
LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened in Langola Township at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday. A motorcycle was heading eastbound on Highway 10 when it collided with an SUV.
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The driver of the motorcycle, 30-year-old Joseph Tholen of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was 79-year-old Mary Wagner of Royalton. Wagner and four children who were passengers in her vehicle all had non-life-threatening injuries. No hospital was listed by the Minnesota State Patrol for them.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.