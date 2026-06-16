LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened in Langola Township at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday. A motorcycle was heading eastbound on Highway 10 when it collided with an SUV.

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The driver of the motorcycle, 30-year-old Joseph Tholen of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was 79-year-old Mary Wagner of Royalton. Wagner and four children who were passengers in her vehicle all had non-life-threatening injuries. No hospital was listed by the Minnesota State Patrol for them.