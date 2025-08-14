ROYALTON (WJON News) -- The driver of a passenger car was hurt when it collided with a tractor.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 5:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Royalton in Morrison County.

Both vehicles were travelling Eastbound on Highway 10 just past 93rd Street when the Impala struck the tractor.

Twenty-five-year-old Isaiah Tilden of Le Seuer was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-year-old Owen Buehler of Battle Lake was not hurt.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Little Falls Police Department, Royalton Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.