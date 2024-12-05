Highest Wind Gusts in Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you stepped outside on Wednesday, you know is was a very windy day.

The National Weather Service says the highest wind gusts recorded were 54 miles an hour. That wind speed was recorded in several Minnesota communities including here in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud had a wind gust of 54 miles an hour at 2:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

Other towns with a 54-mile-an-hour wind gust include Crystal, Redwood Falls, and Waseca.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul peaked at 53 miles an hour.

Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend before a slight chance of rain and snow arrives Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will look to cool down again heading into next week.

