High School/College Sports Results November 22

Men's College Basketball:

St. John's 66, Gustavus 50

(St. John's was led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 26 points and 6 rebounds. St. John's is 3-2)

MN-Duluth 94, St. Cloud State 89 (overtime)

(St. Cloud State was led in scoring by Mathew Willert with 18 points and Luke Taylor added 17 points. St. Cloud State is 1-3)

Women's College Basketball:

Gustavus 64, St. Ben's 47

(St. Ben's falls to 2-1 while Gustavus improves to 4-0)

MN-Duluth 59, St. Cloud State 56

(Jade Eggebrecht led the Huskies with 18 points and Katrina Theis added 13 points and 9 rebounds. SCSU is 2-1)

Women's College Hockey:

St. Ben's 6, UW-Superior 0

(The Blazers are 5-4 and will play at home against Bethel December 2)

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 2

River Lakes 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

Wednesday November 23

NBA – Timberwolves at Indiana, 5:30 on WJON

NHL – Winnipeg at Wild, 5:45 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

MBB – Gophers vs. UNLV, 9:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM (SoCal Challenge)

Jr Hockey – New Ulm Steel at Granite City Lumberjacks, 7:30

Jr Hockey – Austin Bruins at St. Cloud Norsemen, 7pm