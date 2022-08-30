High School Sports Results/Schedule Tuesday August 30

Results from Monday August 29

Girls Soccer:

East Grand Forks 3, Tech 2

Brainerd 9, Rocori 0

Boys Soccer:

Rocori 4, Little Falls 0

Today's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River

Tech at Brainerd

Alexandria at Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

Cathedral at Mora

Boys Soccer:

Tech at Detroit Lakes

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Willmar at Apollo

Rocori at Brainerd

Girls Soccer:

Tech at Moorhead

Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo at Willmar

Cathedral at Detroit Lakes