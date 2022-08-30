High School Sports Results/Schedule Tuesday August 30

High School Sports Results/Schedule Tuesday August 30

Results from Monday August 29

Girls Soccer:
East Grand Forks 3, Tech 2
Brainerd 9, Rocori 0

Boys Soccer:
Rocori 4, Little Falls 0

Today's Schedule:

Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River
Tech at Brainerd
Alexandria at Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Cathedral at Mora

Boys Soccer:
Tech at Detroit Lakes
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Willmar at Apollo
Rocori at Brainerd

Girls Soccer:
Tech at Moorhead
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Willmar
Cathedral at Detroit Lakes

 

