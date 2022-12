High School Sports Results/Schedule December 28

Tuesday's Results

Girls Hockey:

Dodge County 3, River Lakes 1 @ Blaine

Willmar 4, St. Cloud 1 @ MAC

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Hockey:

River Lakes vs. Litchfield, 2:00 @ MAC

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30 @ MAC

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush vs. New Ulm, 5:00 @ Sartell

Sartell-Sauk Rapids vs. Minot, 7:00 @ Sartell

Boys Basketball:

Cherry at Sartell-St. Stephen

Crusader Christmas Boys and Girls Basketball Classic:

11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Girls

12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Boys

2:15pm - SW Christian vs. Litchfield (H) - Girls

3:45pm - Spectrum vs. Litchfield (H) -Boys

5:30pm - Moose Lake vs. Cathedral (H) - Girls

7:00pm - Moose Lake vs. Cathedral (H) - Boys