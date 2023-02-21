High School Sports Results/Schedule

Girls Basketball:

Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

Willmar 76, Big Lake 44

Little Falls 56, Swanville 35

BBE 73, Pine River-Backus 35

Boys Basketball:

Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Foley 69

Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 48

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

St. Michael-Albertville at Sartell-St. Stephen, 6pm

Brainerd at Moorhead

Section 5A Quarterfinals

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls, 6pm

Princeton at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm

River Lakes at Cathedral, 6pm

Pine City area at Monticello, 5pm

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at Willmar

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Rocori at Tech

Little Falls at Cathedral, 6pm

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud Crush at Rocori

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Little Falls at Cathedral, 4:30