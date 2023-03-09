High School Sports Results Wednesday March 8

Boys Basketball:

Section 6-2-A First Round

Cathedral 56, Spectrum 44

Albany 102, Maple Lake 23

(Cathedral will play Albany at 1 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)

Sauk Centre 74, Rush City 48

Osakis 67, Royalton 59

(Sauk Centre will play Osakis at 2:30 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)

Mora 68, Holdingford 39

Melrose 57, Foley 46

(Mora will play Melrose at 4 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)

Milaca 82, Kimball 52

Annandale 69, Pine City 55

(Milaca will play Annandale at 5:30 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)

Thursday Schedule

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-3-A Final @ St. John's

Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.