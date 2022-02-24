High School Sports Results: Wednesday February 23
Boys Hockey:
Section 5-A Quarterfinals
Little Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Monticello 4, River Lakes 3
Cathedral 4, Mora-Milaca 3
Cambridge-Isanti 6, Princeton 2
(Cathedral will play at Cambridge Saturday at 3pm)
Section 8-AA Quarterfinals
Roseau 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Girls Hockey:
Class A State Tournament
Warroad 7, River Lakes 0
(River Lakes plays Luverne today at noon in the consolation semifinals)
Boys Basketball:
Brainerd 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 60
Spectrum 64, Foley 43
Girls Basketball:
Zimmerman 80, Foley 74
Men's College Basketball:
NSIC Tournament
St. Cloud State 100, Wayne State 98 (overtime)
(SCSU will play Minnesota State-Moorhead at 1:30 Sunday in the NSIC quarterfinals in Sioux Falls)
MIAC Tournament
St. John's 74, Hamline 53
(St. John's will host St. Olaf Friday night)
Women's College Basketball:
MIAC Tournament
Hamline 78, St. Ben's 61
(St. Ben's season ends with a record of 15-11)