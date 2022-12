High School Sports Results Wednesday December 28

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud Crush 4, Monticello 1

Mora-Milaca 3, Princeton 3

Girls Hockey:

New Ulm 2, St. Cloud 1

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Minot (ND) 0

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 78, Moose Lake-Willow River 57

Litchfield 69, Spectrum 61

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 51, Moose Lake-Willow River 16

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points)

Watertown-Mayer 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48

(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 21 points)

Princeton 42, ROCORI 40

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Monticello, 2pm (@ MAC)

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 4:30pm (@ MAC)

River Lakes vs. Cathedral, 7:00pm (@ MAC)

Girls Hockey:

New Ulm @ Sartell-St. Stephen, 12pm

Minot (ND) vs. St. Cloud, 2pm (@ Sartell)

Boys and Girls Basketball:

Crusader Christmas Classic

11:00am - Litchfield vs. Moose Lake (H) - Girls

12:30pm -Litchfield vs. Moose Lake (H) - Boys

2:15pm - Melrose vs. SW Christian (H) - Girls

3:45pm - Melrose vs. Spectrum (H) - Boys

5:30pm - Concordia Academy vs. Cathedral (H) - Girls

7:00pm - Concordia Academy vs. Cathedral (H) - Boys

Granite City Classic: (Local Teams Involved)

3:30pm - Tech vs. Stillwater, @ SCSU (Boys)

6:45pm - Alexandria vs. Becker, @ SCSU (Girls)

8:15pm - Becker vs. Spring Lake Park @ SCSU (Boys)

5:15pm - ROCORI vs. Rogers @ St. John's (Boys)

7:00pm - Albany vs. Holy Family @ St. John's (Girls)

8:30pm - Albany vs. Holy Family @ St. John's (Boys)

11:30am - St. Cloud Crush vs. Buffalo @ Tech HS (Girls)

12:30pm - Holdingford vs. Duluth Marshall @ Apollo HS (Girls)

4:00pm - Kimball vs. Mahtomedi @ Apollo HS (Girls)

7:30pm - Apollo vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit @ Apollo HS (Boys)

11:30am - Royalton vs. Hawley @ Sartell HS (Girls)

1:15pm - Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Bloomington Jefferson @ Sartell HS (Girls)

4:15pm - Annandale vs. Osakis @ Sartell HS (Boys)

6:00pm - Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Cherry @ Sartell HS (Boys)

7:30pm - Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Elk River @ Sartell HS (Boys)