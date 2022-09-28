High School Sports Results Tuesday September 27
Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0
(27-25, 25-16, 25-21)(Alexis Helmin had 14 kills and Ava Athman added 10 kills and 8 digs for the Storm)
Rocori 3, Alexandria 0
(25-22, 25-13, 25-23)(Mya Iten had 39 digs and Kate Holthaus had 19 kills and 11 digs for the Spartans)
Cathedral 3, Maple Lake 0
(25-18, 25-15, 25-21)(Kayla Sexton had 10 kills and Ellie Klinefelter had 4 kills and 19 digs for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 10-6)
Foley 3, Royalton 0
(25-18, 25-16, 25-23)
Willmar 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
(25-20, 25-13, 25-23)(Ellie Rengel had 2 aces and 7 kills and Avery Templin had 16 digs for Sartell)
Monticello 3, Becker 1
Pequot Lakes 3, Albany 0
Pierz 3, Holdingford 2
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Osakis 0
Girls Soccer:
Tech 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
(Molly Burkstrand had 4 goals for the Tigers)
Cathedral 3, Fergus Falls 1
(Hope Schueller had 2 goals and Ava Schmidt scored 1 goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 7-2-3)
Alexandria 8, Rocori 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Moorhead 0
St. John's Prep 11, Pelican Rapids 1
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 0
(Joe Torborg scored 2 goals and Blake Newiger scored 1 goal for Cathedral)
Rocori 2, Fergus Falls 1
Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Apollo 2, Brainerd 0
Willmar 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1