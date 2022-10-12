High School Sports Results Tuesday October 11th

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Francis 1

(25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20)(Alexis Helmin had 14 kills and Ava Athman had 16 digs and 5 kills for the Storm)

Tech 3, Big Lake 0

Rocori 3, Little Falls 0

Pequot Lakes 3, Foley 0

(25-16, 25-15, 25-21)

Becker 3, Zimmerman 2

Albany 3, Holdingford 0

Annandale 3, New London-Spicer 1

Kimball 3, Spectrum 0

Pierz 3, Royalton 1

Upsala 3, LPGE 0

Sauk Centre 3, BOLD 0

Boys Soccer:

Section 8AA Play-In Game

Melrose 4, St. John's Prep 3

(Melrose will play at top seeded Cathedral Thursday at 7pm at Whitney Field)

Boys Cross Country:

@ Wapicada Golf Course

Cathedral finishes first among 5 teams with 42 points. The Crusaders were lead by Junior Griffen Ward who finished 2nd. Cathedral will participate in the Granite Ridge Conference Championship meet Tuesday in Little Falls.

@ Boulder Ridge Golf Course (Tech Invite)

1) Sartell-St. Stephen, 2) Willmar, 3) Tech, 4) Brainerd, 5) Little Falls, 6) Zimmerman, 7) Sauk Rapids-Rice, 8) Apollo

Girls Cross Country:

@ Wapicada Golf Course

Cathedral finished 1st. Ella Voit was the medalist. Enya Scanlon (4th), Katelyn Waldoch (5th), and Emma Jaminson (7th) all finished in the top ten. Cathedral will participate in the Granite Ridge Conference Championship meet Tuesday in Little Falls.