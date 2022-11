Boys Hockey:

Becker-Big Lake 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

(The Storm led 3-0 after 2 periods. Teagan Dodge scored 2 goals and Luke Pakkula score a goal for Sauk Rapids-Rice)

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 8, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2

Willmar 4, St. Cloud 2

(Ava Schmidt scored a goal for St. Cloud)

River Lakes 5, Hutchinson 0

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI 53, Little Falls 36

Albany 58, Royalton 28

Sauk Centre 50, Holdingford 43

Becker 85, Princeton 27