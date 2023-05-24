High School Sports Results Tuesday May 23

Softball:

Section 8-4-A

Brainerd 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Hannah Sundell went 2-4 and Mikayla Schnortz went 1-2 with 1 RBI for the Sabres).

St. Cloud 6, Rogers 5

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral 5, Kimball 3

(Cathedral scored 3 runs in the 7th inning to come from behind. Liz Bell had the game tying RBI single before Tayla Vought drove in 2 to break the 3-all tie for Cathedral. Ella Voit threw all 7 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed and she had 8 strikeouts. Cathedral is 16-6 and will play Pierz at 5 p.m. Thursday in Waite Park in the section semifinals).

Pierz 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Albany 4, Pillager 3

Pequot Lakes 7, Melrose 1

Section 5-2-A

Glencoe-Silver Lake 4, Annandale 2

Max Geislinger (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) Max Geislinger (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) loading...

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Buffalo 0

(Tyler Phel-Hemmesch threw 5 1/3 shutout innings with 12 strikeouts. Gavan Schulte went 2-4 with a run and a RBI, Dylan Simones went 2-3 with a run and 1 RBI and Jake Gruebele went 1-3 with 2 RBIs for Sartell).

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud 3

Monticello 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

Little Falls 9, Rocori 8

Cathedral 12, Milaca 1 (5 innings)

(Tanner Staller and Caden Johnson each drove in two runs in the first game as the Crusaders made the most of eight hits. Trevor Fleege and Tommy Gohman each scored three runs and Trevor earned the win on the mound, striking out four over the five innings).

Cathedral 6, Mora 3

(Cooper Kosiba and John Brew each drove in two runs and John went the distance for the win, striking out seven and giving up just one earned run. The Crusaders are 13-5 and close out the regular season at Becker tomorrow).

Foley 21, Annandale 9

Spectrum 4, Kimball 2

Eden Valley-Watkins 15, Albany 0 (5 innings)

(Max Geislinger homered for Eden Valley-Watkins).

New London-Spicer 7, Litchfield 3

Pierz 11, Zimmerman 0

Boys Golf:

Granite Ridge Conference Meet

Cathedral finished 2nd at the Granite Ridge Conference Championship, just two shots behind Albany. Vince Gebhardt shot a 75 to finish 3rd overall. Taylor Kroll was 5th with a 79, and Nathan Schuver carded an 80 to finish 8th overall.

Girls Lacrosse:

Moorhead 12, St. Cloud 11

Boys and Girls Track and Field:

Cathedral Girls won the championship and the Boys finished second in yesterday's Secion 5A Sub Section East meet at the Hinckley-Finlayson track. The Crusaders qualified 41 athletes in 32 of the 36 events for next week's section meet. First place honors include Hope Schueller in the 100, 200, and the 4x200 relay with Erika Salaski, Maddie Halstrom, and Kayla Sexton; Jacob Eickhoff in the 200, 400, and with Emanuel Kutzera, Ben Fromelt, and Henry Ebel breaking their own school record in the 4x400 relay; Clara Schad - 3200; Emanuel Kutzera-300 hurdles; Boys 4x100 relay team of Michael Phan, Kellen Kinzer, Cameron Ehlert, and Blake Newiger; Girls 4x400 relay team of Julia Vega, Liz Felix, Addie Mondloch, and Cecelia Jamison; Girls 4x800 relay team of Liz Felix, Addie Mondloch, Sara Reuter, and Clara Schad; and Blake Fleege-pole vault. The section meet is next Wednesday at St. John's University.