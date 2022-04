High School Sports Results: Tuesday March 8

Boys Basketball:

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Tech 63, Apollo 42

(Donald Ferguson III led Tech with 14 points, Tameron Ferguson added 12 points and Garrison Murray chipped in 11. Tate Watkins led Apollo with 16 points. Tech will host Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. Friday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 46, Willmar 45

Rocori 69, Detroit Lakes 63

(Rocori will play at Alexandria at 7pm Friday)

Alexandria 76, Little Falls 53

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals

Rogers 74, Sartell-St. Stephen 73

Buffalo 64, STMA 62

Brainerd 77, Elk River 64

Moorhead 55, Bemidji 41