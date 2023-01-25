High School Sports Results Tuesday January 24
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 7, Northern Lakes 1
(John Hirschfeld and Joey Gillespie each had two goals for Cathedral. Philip O'Neal, Ben Petroske, and Landon Swenson each added a goal for the Crusaders who host Mora tomorrow night).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Elk River-Zimmerman 2
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes 7, St. Cloud 3
Fergus Falls 7, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Boys Basketball:
Bemidji 56, Tech 54
Melrose 58, Cathedral 51
(Max Pfeiffer and Emanuel Kutzera each had 15 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Pierz tomorrow night)
Providence Academy 80, Apollo 74
Princeton 81, Becker 57
Royalton 67, Kimball 55
Holdingford 72, Maple Lake 43
St. Francis 75, Big Lake 69
Eden Valley-Watkins 41, ACGC 39
Sauk Centre 80, Benson 40
Paynesville 65, BBE 49
Girls Basketball:
Milaca 56, Cathedral 42
(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 11 points and McKenna Buckentine added 9 points for Cathedral)
Alexandria 85, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49
(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 13 points)
Sartell-St., Stephen 59, Rocori 37
Detroit Lakes 62, St. Cloud 38
Albany 57, Little Falls 32
Foley 68, Mora 25
Paynesville 45, Kimball 43
Holdingford 51, Royalton 50
Becker 71, Princeton 42
Annandale 64, HLWW 36
Zimmerman 91, Pierz 86
Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 44