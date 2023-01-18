High School Sports Results Tuesday January 17

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, Apollo 57

Tech 91, Fergus Falls 45

Cathedral 64, Foley 41

(Max Pfeiffer netted 17 points and Emanuel Kutzera added 16 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders are Milaca on Friday).

Alexandria 66, Sartell-St. Stephen 45

Rocori 70, Willmar 38

LPGE 74, St. John's Prep 47

Albany 107, Pierz 54

Becker 80, North Branch 75

Staples-Motley 64, Royalton 47

Annandale 55, New London-Spicer 45

Milaca 92, Zimmerman 58

Paynesville 77, Yellow Medicine East 36

Get our free mobile app

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Chisago Lakes 35

(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 18 points and Mia Rogholt added 13 points for Sauk Rapids)

Foley 63, Rocori 60

Kimball 51, Royalton 45

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, ACGC 40

New London-Spicer 76, Annandale 37

BBE 58, Paynesville 48

Little Falls 69, Mora 22

Becker 75, North Branch 30

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 5, Alexandria 1

(Joey Gillespie scored two goals for the Crusaders who play at #3 ranked Orono tomorrow night).

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud 2

Little Falls 5, River Lakes 2

Becker-Big Lake 5, Moose Lake Area 1

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2

River Lakes 2, Buffalo 0

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud 146.150, Sartell-St. Stephen 137.150

(St.Cloud was lead by an all around performance from senior Taylar Schaefer. Who won the all around with a 38.400 Taylar also placed first on every individual event (vault 9.7 1st, bars 9.525, beam 9.35 1st, and floor 9.825 1st). Senior Grace Davidson was 4th on Vault with a 9.15. Sophomore Camryn Balfanz finished 3rd on vault with a 9.2. Junior Maddie Anderson was 3rd on floor with a 9.925 and 3rd on beam with and 9.1. Senior Sena Lunning was a 2nd on bars with an 8.5. Junior Maddie Halstrom was 3rd on bars with an 8.2. St. Cloud JV won with a season high 133.75. Senior Olivia prom played a pivotal role and some key events. She’s was 5th on vault with a 9.05, 4th on beam with 9.100, and 4th on floor with 9.05. Junior Maddie Anderson rocked the house with a second place finish on floor 9.375, she was also 3rd in balance beam with a 9.125. Sena Lunnig was 2nd on bars 9.35, Maddie Halstrom was 3rd on bars 8.7, and Ava Torborg 4th 8.35. Also, Freshman Madi Hengel was 3rd on vault 9.1. On Friday St Cloud gymnastics will have another home meet, 6pm hope to see at Tech High School. Last thing, JV won for the 5th time in a row winning the JV competition 1.34.950 to 127.100).